Celtic will face Bayern Munich side led by Jupp Heynckes, 72

Bayern Munich have turned to a 72-year-old who has been out of management for four years to get the club’s stuttering season back on track.

But, in appointing Jupp Heynckes as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor until the end of the campaign, Bayern have returned to a man who gave the club its finest hour.

Heynckes’ last act as a coach, back in 2013, was to seal a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal (German Cup) and Champions League treble before making way for Pep Guardiola.

Bayern, who face back-to-back Champions League matches against Celtic later this month, sacked Ancelotti last week.

Talk of a club in crisis may seem ludicrously premature after two Bundesliga draws and an admittedly heavy European loss away to Paris St Germain, but it is not a situation Bayern are used to.

Ancelotti paid the price for that 3-0 defeat in France and, despite being linked with the likes of former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel and Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern have put their faith in a familiar face.

Heynckes has had three previous spells in charge of the club, his last game Bayern’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 Champions League final.

Heynckes will take over from Monday on a contract until June 2018.