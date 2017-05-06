Celtic “very disappointed” with Scottish Cup final ticket allocation

Celtic will receive nearly 700 tickets less than Aberdeen for this month’s Scottish Cup final.

The club issued a statement on their official website expressing their disappointment “that our attempts to ensure an equitable allocation of tickets have been unsuccessful” after extensive discussions with the Scottish Football Association.

Club officials put forward a number of suggestions to secure a 50-50 split at an operations meeting this week, including a review of segregation arrangements; reconfiguration of the Upper South Stand; and the creation of a neutral area.

Yet, none of the suggestions were accepted by the SFA, meaning that fans who attended the semi-final victory over Rangers will miss out on a final ticket.

A spokesperson said: “Clearly we are very disappointed that our attempts to ensure an equitable allocation of tickets have been unsuccessful, however, our supporters should be aware that we have tried everything to ensure that this could be achieved”.

“With Celtic supporters attending matches at Hampden in such huge numbers across this season, an equal split in allocations is the least that we would have expected for such a prestigious and important match.”