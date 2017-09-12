Search

Celtic v PSG: Live updates from the Champions League clash at Celtic Park

Celtic will be looking to get off to the perfect start in the group stage. Picture: SNS
Celtic will be looking to get off to the perfect start in the group stage. Picture: SNS
Share this article
0
Have your say

Keep hitting refresh for all the latest action from Parkhead as Celtic look to get their Champions League campaign off to a flyer against Paris St Germain.

READ MORE - How Celtic can beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League