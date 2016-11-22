Celtic v Barcelona: Likely line-ups, where to watch, kick-off time

Celtic and Barcelona will meet again in the Champions League when the two sides square off at Celtic Park on Wednesday evening.

The hosts will be looking for a stronger display than the one they offered in the 7-0 defeat on matchday one as they look to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game...

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Where to watch: BT Sport/ESPN (programme starts at 7pm)

Likely Celtic team: Gordon; Lustig, Simunovic, Sviatchenko, Izaguirre; Brown, Armstrong; Forrest, Rogic, Sinclair; Dembele. Subs from: Gamboa, O’Connell, Bitton, Boyata, Roberts, Ciftci, Griffiths, Christie, McGregor, De Vries.

Team news: Leigh Griffiths is facing a race against time to prove his fitness as he struggles to recover from a hamstring strain. Kolo Toure and Kieran Tierney remained sidelined.

Likely Barcelona team: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Mascherano, Jordi Alba; Rafinha, Busquets, Rakitic; Neymar, Messi, Suarez. Subs from: Andre Gomes, Mathieu, Digne, Turan, Paco Alcacer, Sergi Roberto, Andre Gomes, Cillessen, Aleix Vidal, Marlon, Carles Alena

Team news: Lionel Messi is likely to return after missing the draw with Malaga due to illness. Even if the Argentine doesn’t make it, Luis Suarez is certain to start. The striker was absent from the match at the weekend due to suspension. Jeremy Mathieu may also return, but the game will come too soon for injured pair Andres Iniesta and Samuel Umtiti.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)

Key Celtic player: Celtic are going to have to do a lot of defending, and while those at the back will have to be at their best, it’ll also be up to Celtic’s attackers to make the ball stick down the other end and gobble up any chances that come their way. In this instance, Moussa Dembele’s performance will be of immense importance. If he can recreate the type of display he had against Manchester City, Celtic will have a chance.

Key Barcelona player: There may be an abundance of talent to cover for his absence, but there’s little doubt Barcelona are not at their best when Lionel Messi is out. They suffered a frustrating 0-0 draw at the weekend without their talisman and Celtic will be hoping, if he does start, that the Argentine is not feeling 100 per cent when the sides kick-off at Parkhead.

Last five meetings: Barcelona 7 - 0 Celtic; Barcelona 6 - 1 Celtic; Celtic 0 - 1 Barcelona; Celtic 2 - 1 Barcelona; Barcelona 2 - 1 Celtic

Odds: Celtic 10/1, Draw 21/4, Barcelona 2/7 (from McBookie.com)

What Celtic are saying: “We showed them too much respect [in the 7-0 defeat] and the scoreline was bitterly disappointing at the time. There were many aspects we learnt from, like being brave, and the players have shown they have learned from that. It was a tough game against a top-class, world-class team but I’d hope it will be a different performance from ourselves.” (Brendan Rodgers)

What Barcelona are saying: “We will be happy to go to one of the most atmospheric stadiums in Europe knowing that their fans will have a great sporting image and offer their full support to the team.” (Luis Enrique)

