Celtic unveil new signing Eboue Kouassi

Celtic have unveiled Eboue Kouassi, the club’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The Ivorian arrives for £3 million from Krasnodar on a four-year-deal. His preferred position is at the base of the midfield.

The 19-year-old, who’s name is in fact Eboue Kouassi, not Kouassi Eboue as was previously reported, will wear the shirt number 88.

The youngster was struck down with a mild case of malaria earlier this week. He has since recovered and was well enough to pose for the cameras at Celtic Park on Thursday afternoon.

