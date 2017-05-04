Celtic unveil home strip for 2017/18 season

Celtic have unveiled their new home strip for the 2017/18 football season.

Released three weeks prior to the 50th anniversary of the club’s 1967 European Cup win, the latest shirt is inspired by the shirt worn by the Lisbon Lions.

Once again designed by New Balance and sponsored by Dafabet, the shirt is a modern take on the classic design, with plain green and white hopes and no collar.

Unveiling the strip on social media, the club called the new design “inspired by history and built for the future”.

