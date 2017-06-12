Celtic unveil away kit paying tribute to the Lisbon Lions

Celtic have revealed their new away jersey, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Lisbon Lions’ European Cup success.

The shirt, which is a verdant and Eden green hoop design, is part of the ‘Live the Legend’ campaign which is commemorating the famous win 2-1 over Inter Milan, and features a special textured 50th anniversary gold crest.

Kieran Tierney in the new away kit. Picture: New Balance

To pay tribute to both finalists, the inner back neck of the jersey includes the green and white hoops of Celtic and the black and blue stripes of Inter Milan.

Kieran Tierney, Celtic’s Young Player of the Year, said: “I really like the dark green hoops on the shirt and shorts on this years’ away kit, we will wear it with pride when away from Celtic Park this coming season. As a Celtic player and fan it’s great to see the club commemorate the Lisbon Lions on the shirt too. The Lions are our greatest ever team and they fully deserve this recognition in such a special year for the Club.”

The kit, completed by Eden green shorts and Dark Green socks with a narrow gold trim, has been tested Loughborough University’s world leading Sports Technology Institute and has a unique combination of bonded vents and zonal mesh structures to provide advanced cooling and performance benefits.

Richard Wright, New Balance Football general manager, said: “The contrasting green hoops look great on this year’s away shirt, which contains all the cutting edge design tech of the home shirt and a smart fold down collar to finish it off. In this commemorative 50th year anniversary for Celtic we have included a tribute to the Lisbon Lions victory on each shirt, something worth celebrating for all the fans for the coming season.”

The all black goalkeeper kit has been engineered in line with the outfield players’ jerseys.

The kit goes on sale from Celtic store on 1 July.