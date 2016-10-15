Celtic to offer new contract to defender Mikael Lustig

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Mikael Lustig will be offered a new contract by the Scottish champions, writes Stephen Halliday.

The Swedish international defender’s current deal expires at the end of this season and he will be free to speak to other clubs in January.

Lustig, pictured, who moved to Glasgow from Rosenborg in January 2012, recently revealed he had received no communication from Celtic about his situation. But Rodgers has now assured the 29-year-old he considers him an important part of his plans beyond the current campaign.

“Mikael is someone I definitely want to keep at the club,” said Rodgers. “I spoke to him on Thursday about that. He is a player I’ve been really impressed with since I’ve been here.

“He’s played a lot of games and has great maturity. Mikael is a wonderful guy for the team and is an international player. He’s 29 and is at the peak of his career. He’s been outstanding. Mikael is the type of player I want to help create and build something. I’m sure he and his representatives will speak to the club and hopefully organise that.”

Lustig picked up a knee injury while on international duty this week and could be doubtful for Celtic’s home Premiership fixture against Motherwell today.