Celtic to mark National Famine Memorial Day with shirt logo

Celtic players will mark National Famine Memorial Day this weekend by wearing a special logo on their shirts for the match against Hibernian.

The tribute will coincide with Ireland’s National Famine Commemoration in Ballingarry in County Tipperary.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said it was ‘hugely important’ to remember the Great Famine, adding: “Celtic was established as a force for good, a vehicle to support people in real need, people whose families had previously escaped the devastation of the Great Famine.

“The club’s ethos and traditions are borne from these events and these values of charity and community will never change.

“It is important that we always remember the devastating and lasting affect which the Famine had on the lives of so many millions of people and we are pleased again to play our part in this year’s commemoration.”

A number of the jerseys will be auctioned off after Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with the proceeds going to the work carried out by the Celtic FC Foundation, the club’s charity arm.

Celtic have also made a five-figure donation to a Mexico earthquake emergency fund. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic have also made a donation of £10,000 to an emergency fund in Mexico helping those affected by the earthquake earlier this month. Celtic has developed strong links with Mexican side Santos Laguna, and club chief executive Peter Lawwell said: “In recent years we have developed a strong bond with Mexico, particularly through our partner club, Santos Laguna and it is important that we show solidarity to the people there.

“We are well aware that the effects of this disaster will resonate for some time and that people and families there will face many ongoing challenges, but hopefully this kind of assistance to the emergency fund can help in some way.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to the people of Mexico and our friends at Santos Laguna.”