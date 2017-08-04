Celtic to face Astana in Champions League play-off

Have your say

Celtic have been drawn against Kazakhstani side Astana in the Champions League play-off round.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Celtic’s reward for their third qualifying round victory over Rosenborg of Norway is to once again make the near 8,000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan.

Rodgers’ side played Astana in the Champions League last season, drawing 1-1 in Kazakhstan before winning the Parkhead return 2-1.

The first legs will be played on August 15 and 16, with the return fixtures on August 22 and 23.

READ MORE - Five things we learned from Rosenborg 0 - 1 Celtic