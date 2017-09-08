Celtic tell fans not to bring ‘excessive’ banners to Hamilton

Celtic have told their supporters not to display “excessive” banners during Friday night’s match with Hamilton Accies.

Fans have been instructed to leave such banners at home because they may block the view of other supporters in the away ends at New Douglas Park.

Celtic have sold out their allocation at the 5,500-seater stadium for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash.

Rather than being concerned about content, supporter liaison officer John Paul Taylor said the advice was being given so everyone in attendance could enjoy the game.

He wrote in a series of tweets: “Info for tonight @acciesfc have advised that due to our ends being sold out there is no facility to hang excessive banners, best not bring.

“It’ll vary at each stadium. It’s just because it’s packed there’s no obvious place to hang them without blocking the view of other fans.”

