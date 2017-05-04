Celtic tease 1967 anniversary crest ahead of kit launch

Celtic look set to wear a new crest next season to honour the 50th anniversary of the Lisbon Lions.

Ahead of Celtic’s new strip launch, set to take place at 2.15pm later today, kitmakers New Balance tweeted a close up of what they are calling an “anniversary crest for the 17-18 season”.

It is not yet known whether Celtic will wear this crest on all their kits.

It is part of the club’s celebrations to commemorate the 1967 European Cup final victory.

The 50th anniversary arrives on May 25, three weeks from today.

Jock Stein’s Lisbon Lions became the first ever British team, and only ever Scottish side, to win Europe’s greatest prize, defeating Internazionale 2-1 in Lisbon.

