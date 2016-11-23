Celtic target tweets wonderment of Parkhead atmosphere

Rumours that Celtic are looking to sign Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe have gained traction after the player tweeted from inside Parkhead prior to the club’s meeting with Barcelona in the Champions League.

Reports suggested the 26-year-old was invited to the game by the Scottish champions in a bid to woo the player, thought to be available for a fee in the region of £1.5million.

Nagbe, who is a full US international, posted a video on social media shortly before kick-off. In the tweet, he simply stated “wow”, clearly impressed with the atmosphere inside the packed 60,000-seater stadium.

Nagbe is a pacy midfielder full of running who can operate on the wing or through the centre. He’s been with MLS side Portland Timbers since 2011, helping the franchise to win the MLS Cup in 2015.

