Celtic target Henry Onyekuru wanted by West Brom - reports

Celtic target Henry Onyekuru is wanted by English Premier League side West Brom, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Scottish champions had a £1m bid for the Nigerian rejected in January but have kept tabs on the player with an eye to making another move this summer.

Those plans could be shredded by Tony Pulis’ side, whose interest has reportedly caused Belgian club Eupen to raise their valuation to a whopping £7m.

Fellow English clubs Liverpool, Southampton and Bournemouth are also said to be interested.

