Celtic sweat over fitness of striker Moussa Dembele

Celtic could be without top goalscorer Moussa Dembele for the rest of the season after the player appeared to suffer a hamstring injury in Sunday’s Scottish Cup win over Rangers.

Manager Brendan Rodgers says the club will await results of a scan before making a decision on the player’s treatment.

The 20-year-old Frenchman was instrumental in his side’s 11st minute opener, controlling a high ball from Mikael Lustig before laying off for Callum McGregor to slot home.

However, his afternoon was ended prematurely when he pulled up holding his hamstrong, which forced him from the action on 27 minutes.

If it’s a pulled hamstring the player would likely be out for around three weeks, which would mean he’d miss next week’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox but likely return in time for the Scottish Cup final on 27 May.

If it’s a hamstring tear then the player could be out for up to three months and may not be fit in time for the beginning of Celtic’s Champions League campaign, which starts on either 11 or 12 July.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: “It was a disappointing. We’ll assess it once he’s had his scan but it looks as if he’s done his hamstring.”

