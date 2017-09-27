Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci dropped by Plymouth Argyle

Have your say

Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci has been dropped by loan club Plymouth Argyle following a poor start to life on the south coast.

Nadir Ciftci has yet to find the net since moving to Plymouth on loan. Picture: Getty

The 25-year-old was absent from the starting XI as Derek Adams’ men lost 1-0 at Wigan Athletic, a result which keeps them rooted to the bottom of the League One table.

Ciftci had started his previous six games since joining on a season-long loan midway through August, but he’s yet to find the back of the net.

The last time the striker scored in a competitive match was with Turkish side Eskisehirspor during a loan period in the latter half of the 2015/16 campaign.

Plymouth have won only once in their opening ten games.

