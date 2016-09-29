Celtic striker Moussa Dembele nominated for Golden Boy award

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has been nominated for the Golden Boy award, an accolade given to the best under-21 footballer playing in Europe’s top leagues.

The 20-year-old made this year’s shortlist alongside the likes of Dele Alli, Marcus Rashford, Kingsley Coman and, his namesake, Osuamne Dembele.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The award has previously been won by the likes of Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Sergio Agüero and Lionel Messi.

Established by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, it is voted on by sports journalists across Europe.

The young Frenchman joined Celtic this summer after his contract at Fulham expired. He’s netted 12 goals at Celtic Park, including a double in last night’s draw with Manchester City and a hat-trick in the Old Firm derby.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic earned EPL ‘respect’ | Guardiola: City should have won | Cup final verdict ‘the wrong message’

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY