Celtic striker Moussa Dembele nominated for French award

Moussa Dembele has been nominated for the French Young Player of the Year award for 2017.

The Celtic striker has spent significant time out through injury over the past 11 months, but has still managed to bag 20 goals for his club, including hat-tricks in consecutive games over St Johnstone and Inverness CT back in February.

He’s also represented his nation at under-21 level and netted an 11-minute hat-trick in a recent 3-1 victory over Slovenia.

The 21-year-old has some tough competition for the award with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe nominated alongside the likes of Manchester United’s Anthony Martial and Bayern Munich speedster Kingsley Coman.

