Celtic starting line-up to face PSG is confirmed

Brendan Rodgers has selected Moussa Dembele as his lone striker in Paris tonight, with Leigh Griffiths on the bench.

Dembele, who spent eight years with Paris Saint-Germain before signing for Fulham, appears to have recaptured the form that won him so many plaudits during his first season at Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers has opted to start Moussa Dembele, while Scott Sinclair is among the substitutes. Picture: PA

However, it was Griffiths who climbed off the bench on Saturday to curl in a wonderful free kick as the Hoops beat Ross County 1-0.

Rodgers said earlier this week that he had a ‘perfect dilemma’ over whether to choose Griffiths or Dembele in attack for the match in the French capital.

The Celtic manager said: “Leigh has shown his qualities in the Champions League qualification already and away in Anderlecht when he scored his goal (in the 3-0 win).

“Moussa showed it last season and will want to show it this season as well so both players are very important.”

Rodgers has also opted to start Dembele’s countryman Olivier Ntcham, while Tom Rogic also starts in midfield alongside Callum McGregor, who netted against Bayern Munich last time round.

But there is no place in the squad for on-loan PSG forward Odsonne Edouard, with Rodgers adding: “He has been working very hard and very well in training but - because of the performance level of the two other players - it has been difficult for him.”

The Scottish champions start with Craig Gordon; Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata, Jozo Simunovic, Kieran Tierney; Olivier Ntcham, Scott Brown (C); James Forrest, Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor; Moussa Dembele.

The subs are Dorus de Vries, Nir Bitton, Patrick Roberts, Scott Sinclair, Eboue Kouassi, Stuart Armstrong and Leigh Griffiths.

PSG start with Alphonse Areola in goal; a back four of Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Layvin Kurzawa; a midfield three of Marco Verratti, Adrien Rabiot and Julian Draxler and Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar Jr in attack.

