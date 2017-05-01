Celtic stars unite against racism with Instagram posts

Celtic’s first-team stars have united on social media to condemn the alleged racist abuse suffered by winger Scott Sinclair.

The Celtic winger, along with five of his team-mates, posted a still from footage of the game at Ibrox, which Celtic won 5-1, apparently showing a man making a monkey gesture.

Along with the still, the words “No to racism” are displayed below the Celtic badge.

Nir Bitton, Moussa Dembele, Emilio Izaguirre, Mikael Lustig and Erik Sviatchenko followed their team-mate’s lead, posting the exact same picture on their Instagram accounts in a show of solidarity.

Sinclair, who scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, accompanied the picture with the message #notoracism.

Police have reportedly made an arrest over the incident. A 28-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday, former Manchester City and Swansea wideman Sinclair said: “What a team performance yet again, the fans were right behind us from start to finish.

“Just a shame to end the game and seeing the ignorance of people no matter what team u support there is just no need for racism!”

Nine people were arrested following the match including a 23-year-old man for allegedly running on to the pitch to confront Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Two men aged 36 and 16 were arrested in connection with allegedly trying to enter the ground while drunk while a 30-year-old man was held in connection with alleged offensive behaviour.

Three men aged 34 and 53 and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with alleged breach of the peace while a 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly being in possession of alcohol at the ground.

