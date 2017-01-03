Celtic signings: How every recruit has fared this season

As Scottish Premiership clubs enter the January transfer window, Craig Fowler looks back upon their business so far this season and ranks every signing out of ten.

Dorus de Vries - 4

He was signed as the new No.1 goalkeeper, as evidenced by Brendan Rodgers starting him over Craig Gordon very swiftly, but in the long-term it’s not really worked out. He didn’t look as great a shot stopper as the man he came to replace, while his distribution from the back, the vaunted attribute that was said to be behind his signing, wasn’t as good as advertised. The one thing that can be said of the move is that it does seem to have brought out the best in Gordon after a so-so 2015-16 campaign.

Cristian Gamboa - 5

The speedy right back has looked better in recent games, but is still trying to acclimatise to his new team and surroundings. Defensively he still looks quite suspect as well, something which was said to be his biggest weakness prior to his summer arrival.

Kolo Toure - 8

It’s almost a forgotten memory now, but Toure was arguably Celtic’s most consistent player through the opening two months of the season. It just so happens that Erik Sviatchenko and Jozo Simunovic make a stronger centre-back pairing in the eyes of their manager, which is no disgrace to the 35-year-old. He’s probably been a little unlucky as well. Simunovic was nearly gone in the summer; Toure’s worst appearance (against Borussia Monchengladbach) came while Simunovic was just returning to full fitness; he’s had some struggles with injuries, and Celtic became a clean-sheet machine while he was out of the side, which didn’t necessarily have anything to do with the Ivorian’s absence. Furthermore, he’s limited the need for Dedryck Boyata and Efe Ambrose.

Scott Sinclair - 9

Had he not spent a month out through injury this would have been a perfect 10. Sinclair has been an excellent addition and even at a fee of around £4million he represents good value for money. Once considered a goalscoring midfielder before barren spells at Manchester City and Aston Villa, he’s recaptured that ability this term and makes up a devastating left-sided one-two punch with Kieran Tierney. Not to mention, his winner at Ibrox on Saturday took Celtic 19 points clear of Rangers in the title “race”.

Moussa Dembele - 10

Quite simply the signing of the season. £500k was all it cost to secure one of the hottest prospects in European football, and he did not disappoint. After an inauspicious start, his Celtic Park career exploded into life with the hat-trick on his Old Firm debut, and he’s gone from strength to strength since. Aside from further domestic glory, including goals in two other wins over Rangers and scoring in every round of the club’s Betfred Cup triumph, his displays in Europe have pushed his transfer value into the stratosphere. Celtic look set to rake in a 3900 per cent increase on their initial investment. Though fans will be a lot happier if that takes place a few years down the line yet.

