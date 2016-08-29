Celtic set to sign West Brom defender Cristian Gamboa

West Brom right-back Cristian Gamboa is having a medical at Celtic, according to reports.

The 26-year-old Costa Rica international is in Glasgow with a view to signing for the Parkhead club.

Gamboa, who joined the Baggies in 2014 from Rosenborg, has won 47 caps for his country and played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He would offer competition to Mikael Lustig and Saidy Janko as Brendan Rodgers’ side get set for their first Champions League campaign in three years.

The Hoops boss has already recruited Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele, Kolo Toure and Dorus de Vries to the Parkhead club this summer.

