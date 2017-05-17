Celtic set to receive £5million Virgil van Dijk windfall

Celtic will be keeping a keen eye on the future of Virgil van Dijk with the club primed for a significant windfall.

The Southampton centre-back is rumoured to head Chelsea’s summer wish list as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League.

The English champions are set to test Southampton’s resolve with an enticing offer which could see Brendan Rodgers’ transfer coffers boosted by £5million. The defender was reported to have a £25million buy-out clause, however, Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger has said the club would be willing to turn down a £60million offer for the player.

Van Dijk left Celtic Park for the Saints in 2015 for £13.35million – the highest fee received by a Scottish club – and wisely inserted a sell-on clause with the Dutchman possessing the ability to progress further in his career.

The 25-year-old, whose contract run until the end of June 2022, has missed the end of the season through injury but has won many admirers in England with his dominant and composed defensive play. He has been linked to many of the league’s elite clubs.

It would be a further boost for Celtic with Rodgers targeting one or two players of real quality to supplement and improve the squad which is heading for an unbeaten domestic season and treble.