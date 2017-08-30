Celtic set to miss out on Jason Denayer

Celtic’s hopes of bringing defender Jason Denayer back to Parkhead for a second loan spell look to be fading.

The Belgian international is expected to head to Istanbul instead and rejoin Galatasary on loan.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is in the market for a centre-back after a move for South African international Rivaldo Coetzee collapsed due to a foot injury discovered during the player’s medical.

Denayer has struggled to make the breakthrough at parent club Manchester City. He enjoyed a successful season on loan at Celtic in 2014-15 under Ronny Deila, helping them win the league and League Cup double. Denayer also won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

He spent the following on loan at Galatasaray and was then loaned out to Sunderland last season.

The 22-year-old now looks set to return to Turkey where he will likely sign another season-long loan deal with Galatasaray.

