Celtic set to be without shirt sponsor for Anderlecht clash

Celtic could take on Anderlecht in the Champions League on Wednesday night without a sponsor on the front of their shirts.

Belgium prohibits the advertising of online betting companies. This includes Celtic sponsors Dafabet, who had the decision confirmed following correspondence with Belgian authorities.

The Chancellor Committee addressed the situation, saying: “Dafabet was willing to fully cooperate, following all the instructions imposed by the Chancellor Commission.”

Seeing as the club’s other shirt sponsor Magners are prohibited by Uefa under rules banning the advertising of alcohol, it seems likely Celtic will take to the field against Anderlecht without one on their shirts.

