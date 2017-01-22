Celtic set their sights on Nigerian striking sensation

Celtic have had an initial bid for the Nigerian teenage striker Henry Onyekuru rebuffed but are considering an improved offer for the player who has lit up the Belgian top flight this season.

Onyekuru plays for KAS Eupen and his ten goals in 21 appearances for the newly promoted team have made clubs across Europe sit up and take notice, including Celtic. Manager Brendan Rodgers spoke earlier this month of Africa being an untapped source of talent when he made the Ivory Coast midfielder Kouassi Eboue his first signing of the January window.

He has now turned his attention to Onyekuru who, like Eboue, is just 19.

Eupen are owned by Qatari sports organisation the Aspire Foundation who have told Celtic the player is not for sale. But Onyekuru himself suggested a deal could be imminent.

“A lot of teams have shown interest to sign me – from France, Germany and Turkey. Celtic are interested in me and they have tabled an official bid for me,” he informed AfricanFootball.com.

Fernerbahce, RB Leipzig and Hoffeinheim are also believed to be interested in Onyekuru

“There are discussions between the clubs and my agent. I believe everything will be sorted out soon,” said Onyekuru.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has called for the winter break to be extended from two weekends to three.

He said: “Ideal scenario you would have three full weekends [off]. That is where you get your recovery. For me it works better.”