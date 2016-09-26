Celtic serve up confidence boost for Champions League

Days like Saturday underline why Celtic are rarely underdogs on their own turf. But on Wednesday they will assume that mantle.

If the 6-1 scoreline illustrated the massive gulf between the Parkhead side, clear at the top of the Premiership, and second-bottom Kilmarnock, Brendan Rodgers men will be doing all they can to prevent the gap between the Scottish champions and English Premier League leaders Manchester City becoming just as evident and manifesting itself in the kind of Champions League humiliation suffered at the hands of Barcelona.

While Celtic are unbeaten on domestic duty, Pep Guardiola’s team have won ten out of ten in all competitions.

“I think we just accept that game and we move forward. We talked about the game, we looked at some clips and at where we can improve,” said Erik Sviatchenko, pictured, of that Nou Camp embarrassment. “Sometimes we have to remember that we only had one day of preparation for the big game.

“But we will be concentrated and we will have home advantage and the crowd can help us through a difficult game.”

The Danish defender said that the one-sided nature of the victory over Kilmarnock does not detract from its worth in terms of preparing the side for what lies ahead. It has presented the manger with something to ponder after goalkeeper Dorus De Vries seemed to be caught napping as Souleyman Coulibaly sent an 32nd minute, exquisite and ambitious lob over him and into the net from at least 35 yards out. It was claimed the Dutchman had injured more than his pride and he did not re-emerge after the interval. It was apparently a chest strain but he may also have damaged his chances of getting a start midweek ahead of Craig Gordon, who manned the home goal in the second half.

Rodgers will also have to weigh up his attacking options, with Moussa Dembele first to reply to Killie’s opener, with two clinical, close-range finishes in three first half minutes. When he was replaced by the fit-again Leigh Griffiths, in the 65th minute, it took the Scot just two minutes to contribute. In between Dembele and Griffiths’ goals, James Forrest grabbed his fifth of the season before Griffiths earned a penalty which he gifted to Scott Sinclair, enabling his colleague to slot home and maintain his interest in Jimmy McGrory’s record for goals in consecutive league games. The Englishman still remains two games and at least two goals shy of equalling it.

Having dominated the game, Celtic wrapped things up with a Tom Rogic effort five minutes from the end.

“It’s always good to have a good win going into the Champions League,” said Sviatchenko. “We didn’t use all our energy. We were clever. After we lost a really, really good goal we came back to show we are the better team.”

A big win in the build up counted for nothing against Barcelona, though, and having failed to contain the likes of Messi, Neymar and Suarez, they now move from Killie to players such as Sergio Auguero and Raheem Sterling.

“That’s the beauty of Champions League. We want to be the best in Scotland but we also want to be good in Europe. That is our target, to keep improving.

“A game like this is all about concentration. We have to believe we can cause a shock. If we thought Barca was good then Manchester City is also very good. We are ready for the challenge. You want to be involved in these big matches.

“Even though it’s at Celtic Park it will be difficult.”