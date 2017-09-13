Celtic’s UEFA charge sheet - £237k paid in fines in 10 years

Following the pitch invasion by a fan during Celtic’s 5-0 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the club.

• READ MORE: UEFA charge Celtic over ‘fan invasion’ during PSG clash

Celtic and UEFA are no stranger to each other with the club having racked up 15 fines since 2007, totalling £237,059.

Peter Lawwell now faces an anxious wait to see what punishment is to be handed down following the latest incident in which a fan admitted to invading the pitch and assaulting PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

Ten years ago the club were fined £25,000 when a fan invaded the Celtic Park pitch and assaulted AC Milan’s Brazilian goalkeeper Dida. A year later they were hit with their biggest fine in the last decade, £42,400 for a fan also invading the pitch against Manchester United.

The smallest amount the club have been fined was £420 for fans throwing plastic bottles onto the San Siro pitch in March 2007 when the club played AC Milan.

The club have been charged by the continent’s governing body twice already this season in games against Linfield.

• READ MORE: Celtic fan admits to assaulting PSG’s Kylian Mbappe

The full list of fines by UEFA:

• March 2007 v AC Milan (A) - Plastic bottles thrown on pitch - £420

• October 2007 v AC Milan (H) - Improper conduct, fan attacks Dida - £25,000

•November 2008 v Man Utd (H) - Improper conduct, fan on pitch - £42,400

• November 2011 v Rennes (H) - Illicit chants (Up the Ra) - £12,700

• February 2012 v Udinese (A) - Banner (F*** UEFA), pyros - £21,000

• September 2013 v Cliftonville (A) - Improper conduct (pyros) - £4,200

• December 2013 v AC Milan (H) - Banner (Bobby Sands) - £42,189

• July 2014 v KR Reykjavik (H) - Illicit banner (Palestinian flag) - £16,000

• February 2015 v Dinamo Zagreb (A) - Crowd disorder (fighting with police/pyros) - £7,400

• March 2015 v Inter Milan (A) - Improper conduct (pyros) - £3,650

• February 2016 v Fenerbahce (A) - Improper conduct (pyros) - £13,000

• September 2016 v Hapoel Beer-Sheva (H) - Illicit banners (Palestine flags) - £8,600

• February 2017 v Man City (A) - Pyros and crowd disorder - £16,000

• July 2017 v Linfield (A) - Improper conduct of team (five bookings or more) - £4,000

• July 2017 v Linfield (H) - Illicit banner (paramilitary) - £20,500