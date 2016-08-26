Celtic’s Stefan Johansen close to Fulham move, says Rodgers

Celtic midfielder Stefan Johansen is closing in on a move to Fulham.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed the Norwegian was on his way out of Parkhead after failing to agree a contract extension.

“Stefan’s going into the last year of his contract,” the Celtic manager said. “I have found him a really good guy. He has worked over pre-season and it’s been difficult because he’s been unable to reach an agreement with the club.

“But I think he has always wanted to play in England, so the opportunity has come for him. He wasn’t going to sign a new deal, so it’s one that probably works well for both really.

“I don’t think it’s complete yet but it’s something that could happen, possibly in the next couple of days.”

Johansen, 25, signed for Celtic from Norwegian side Stromsgodset in January 2014 for £2 million.

He helped them win three consecutive league titles and the 2015 League Cup. He was voted PFA Scotland Player of the Year in 2015.

