Celtic’s Patrick Roberts aims to atone for miss against Rangers

The open-goal miss of Patrick Roberts in the Scottish Cup semi-final that his Celtic side went on to lose to Rangers in a penalty shoot-out in April was naturally painful for the on-loan Manchester City winger. On such occasions, family and friends can rally round. In Roberts’ case, though, it was ridicule all round from close quarters.

The teenager, who is restored to fitness after a month out with a hamstring injury, hopes he has the chance to “rectify” his miss with a second derby outing as Mark Warburton’s side take to the pitch at Parkhead tomorrow. As much to keep his brother off his back as anything else, it would appear.

“It was painful at that moment,” he said. “It hurts, but it happens and you’ve got to move on. To be fair the Celtic fans were quite good. Some were very frustrated, as you can understand. After all I was very frustrated and so too were my family.

“I got a bit of stick from my brother and my friends. There was a bit of banter, but that’s the kind of thing you’ve got to take, let it go and move on.

“My brother and me always have competitions and he says that he made me who I was. He told me that he would never have missed the chance. He just gave me gip. I don’t mind. He’s not coming but my mum and dad are coming up. He can’t after his stick.”

Stick could come Roberts’ way if he is able to inflict damage on parent club Manchester City in the forthcoming Champions League campaign.

“It’s weird,” he added. “It’s awkward in that I could go there and score and potentially knock them out. They wouldn’t be very happy and it could be awkward going back. But I will do my utmost for Celtic and if I play and score of course I will celebrate – there’s no reason for me not to because [right now] I have to do my best for Celtic.”