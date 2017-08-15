Celtic’s novel approach to improving their young stars

Celtic have taking a simple but novel approach to developing the next Kieran Tierney.

Celtic academy have introduced a method to improve their youth players’ ability to play with both feet.

Players wear a white band over the sock of the less dominant foot, what’s called the ‘white band foot’. It is a process widely recognised by coaches and is something which is sued in basketball, albeit it is a wristband.

Wearing the band reminds players to use their ‘weaker’ foot, while also allowing coaches to see which player is using the less dominant foot to improve and challenge themselves.

The Celtic youngsters who achieve a sufficient level of ‘two-footedness’ are awarded with a gold band around their ‘white band foot’.