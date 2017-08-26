Celtic’s move for Rivaldo Coetzee in jeopardy - reports

Have your say

Reports in South Africa suggest Rivaldo Coetzee’s impending transfer to Celtic is in jeopardy.

Soccer Laduma, who first broke the news of Celtic’s interest in the Cape Town Ajax star, claim the defender has an issue with a bone in his foot.

The deal to sign the 20-year-old had been agreed pending a work permit and a medical.

Coetzee has been capped 22 times by South Africa. He was once the youngest international in the country’s history.

