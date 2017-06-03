Celtic’s move for Jonny Hayes hits Ryan Christie snag - reports

Celtic’s move for Aberdeen’s winger Jonny Hayes has hit a snag as the clubs haggle over the details of the deal which could involve Ryan Christie, the Dail Mail reports.

Hayes has been the subject of a £1million bid from his club’s rivals and he is expected to join Brendan Rodgers’ side. However, part of the deal could involve Christie, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen are keen for the player to move to Pittodrie on a permanent contract as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Hayes. Yet, Celtic are reluctant and would prefer the 22-year-old to move on loan.

Speculation over the transfer increased on Friday when Hayes deleted all his tweets from his social media account.

The 29-year-old was subject of interest from England in the January transfer window before signing a new deal at Aberdeen which runs until 2019. However, that has not proved detrimental, with the speedster in-demand on both sides of the border.

While, reticent to see another key player leave, Aberdeen will see the chance of cashing in on a player approaching 30 for a seven-figure sum as good business.

The Republic of Ireland international has worked with Rdogers before, when emerging from the Reading academy, and is widely considered the best player in the Scotland who doesn’t play for Celtic.

The winger scored 11 times and provided 24 assists in all competitions; his signing will likely rule out any move for Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts.

