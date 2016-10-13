Celtic’s Moussa Dembele wins Player of the Month award

Moussa Dembele has been named the Ladbrokes Premiership Player of the Month award winner for September.

The Celtic striker netted five goals in just three matches across the month, including a hat-trick against Rangers, becoming the first player to score a treble in an Old Firm league game in 50 years.

Celtic's Moussa Dembele receives the Ladbrokes Premiership Player of the Month Award for September. Picture: SNS

Though he didn’t find the target in Celtic’s next game, a 2-2 draw with Inverness, he did manage to get on the scoresheet twice more in the 6-1 demolition of Kilmarnock.

In what has been a memorable period for the 20-year-old, he also netted twice against Manchester City in the Champions League, and was called up to the France under-21 squad for the first time.

Celtic have already enjoyed an excellent return on their investment, having snatched the youngster from Fulham for a discount price of around £500,000 this past summer.

