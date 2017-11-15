Celtic’s Mikael Lustig scolded by wife over four-letter word outburst

Have your say

Mikael Lustig’s wife has given the Celtic star a public dressing-down after his four-letter outburst on live TV.

Lustig helped Sweden reach the World Cup finals by earning a heroic 0-0 draw with Italy in Milan on Tuesday.

However the 30-year-old defender was seen calling home fans “f***ing c***s” after they booed the Swedish anthem before kick-off.

Lustig’s wife Josefin, 27, has now taken him to task on her blog. The couple have two young daughters.

Model Josefin wrote: “Some may have seen that Micke used a gender word after the national anthem before the match.

“Were Micke’s words something I support? No. Is that a word that he or someone else in our family usually uses? Absolutely not.

“I have obviously talked about this with my husband. He says that it was an incredibly stupid word choice.

“But in the heat of the moment it happens that you say things without thinking. We all probably do that.”

Lustig and blonde Josefin wed in 2013. He joined Hoops from Rosenborg five years ago.

She added: “WOW! How proud I am about my husband and the whole team. We knock Italy out and go to the World Cup!

“So glad my husband may be involved in something so big in his career. Unbeatable!”

