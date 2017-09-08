Celtic’s market value rises by £50m in just six months

Celtic’s market value has risen by almost £50million in the last six months thanks to continued success on the park.

The Ladbrokes Premiership champions also saw a significant rise in their share price following qualification to the Champions League group stages for the second season running.

London Stock Exchange figures show the club to be worth over £173million, up from £125million, while the share price currently sits at £1.29.

Celtic will kick-off their 2017 Champions League group stage campaign with the visit of PSG on Tuesday.

