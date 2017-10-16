Celtic’s Lisbon Lions inducted into Scottish Football Hall of Fame

The Celtic team that defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in the European Cup final in 1967 has been inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.

Known as the Lisbon Lions, the team of Ronnie Simpson, Jim Craig, Tommy Gemmell, Bobby Murdoch, Billy McNeill, John Clark, Jimmy Johnstone, Willie Wallace, Stevie Chalmers, Bertie Auld, Bobby Lennox, substitute ‘keeper John Fallon, manager Jock Stein, assistant boss Sean Fallon and coach Neil Mochan have been honoured as the first British side to win the European Cup, during the 50th anniversary year of the club’s triumph.

Jim Craig, who played right back in Lisbon, said the team was ‘delighted to receive this kind of recognition’, adding: “It is very humbling to be honoured in this way.

It has been an emotional year for all the Lions and our families. There have been so many wonderful tributes organised by Celtic and we have enjoyed so many fantastic moments as we have marked this special 50th anniversary year.

“We’re delighted now to also mark this very special year by entry to the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.”

Celtic’s chief executive Peter Lawwell added: “The Lisbon Lions are highly deserving of any honour they receive. They are a group of men who put Scottish football firmly on the map so many years ago.

“As a club, we have been delighted over so many years to pay tribute to their success. It is fantastic that they have now been recognised in this way.”

