Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths hits back at sick taunt with Rangers jibe

Have your say

Celtic star Leigh Griffiths has hit back at a man’s sick taunt with a jibe at Rangers.

The striker was at Glasgow Airport preparing to fly out to Norway for the club’s crucial Champions League qualifier tie against Rosenborg when someone shouted “paedo”.

Griffiths, standing next to Scott Brown, was sorting tickets when he hit back with “Your club’s deid mate, beat it”, a reference to Rangers’ liquidation in 2012.

The 26-year-old’s rebuttal was met with a smile by team-mate Brown.

Griffiths missed the club’s first-leg match with the Norwegian champions after being handed a one game ban by UEFA for provoking fans following Celtic’s 2-0 defeat of Linfield in Belfast by tying a Celtic scarf around a goal post.

In the same game the striker was targeted by fans with missiles, including a bottle of Buckfast, when attempting to take a corner.