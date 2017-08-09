Celtic’s Kieran Tierney scores sensational goal from 40 yards

Celtic star Kieran Tierney managed to even outdo his ridiculously high standards at Celtic Park last night with an absolute world class strike.

With Celtic 3-0 up on the night, the defender took aim from 40 yards and unleashed an unstoppable effort which crashed into the back of the Kilmarnock net at goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald’s top left-hand corner.

It made the night extra special for Tierney, who was captaining a young Celtic side in their 5-0 victory, a result which sees them reach the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup.

Manager Brendan Rodgers praised Tierney after the match for his natural leadership qualities that will one day make him Celtic club captain.

He said: “Kieran doesn’t waste his time doing stupid things, he’s concentrated on his football.

“He lives his life to be a player, he’s not drinking, he trains like an animal every day and wherever you ask him to play he plays it to a high level. Tactically he’s improving all the time and he’s an absolute joy to work with.

“He would fit the mould of a captain, he’s certainly got the credentials. You have to be careful what age you give it to them but there’s no doubt he’s on that journey to one day lead the club for sure.”

