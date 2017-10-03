Celtic’s Jozo Simunovic a major doubt for Bayern Munich double-header

Have your say

Celtic face a major sweat over star defender Jozo Simunovic after the Bosnian FA revealed he is suffering from a hamstring tear.

Jozo Simunovic could be out for a number of weeks. Picture: SNS

The 23-year-old stopper was rested for Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Hibs on Saturday and was supposed to report for international duty for the country he chose to play for over Croatia for their World Cup double-header against Belgium and Estonia.

He’s previously strolled through Celtic’s 2-0 win against Rangers, despite being rated as doubtful by manager Brendan Rodgers before the match with a knee injury.

But Simunovic has been withdrawn by the Bosnians after doctors revealed a tear in his hamstring.

Bosnian FA team doctor Reuf Karabeg said: “Our manager, Mehmed Bazdarevic and I talked to Jozo’s doctor at Celtic and we got access to all the documentation on the injury’s condition.

“The findings of the scan clearly shows he has a rupture of the hamstring and a hematoma four centimetres long.”

That’s a major worry for the Hoops, who have some huge games coming up this month.

They face a Champions league double-header against Bayern Munich as well as a League Cup semi-final against Hibs and a midweek trip to joint Premiership leaders Aberdeen.

And Rodgers will be desperately hoping the former Dinamo Zagreb ace recovers soon from his latest injury.

