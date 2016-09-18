Celtic’s gain worth Nou Camp pain, says Brendan Rodgers

It was a turkey shoot. And though to many it might seem unpalatable, maybe hastening Christmas would be better for all those left running around like headless fowl in the Champions League this week.

There was much anguished clucking last month when the four biggest footballing nations carved out for themselves a future Champions League wherein they will each have four guaranteed group entrants. This has been perceived as the thin end of the wedge, with the changes that will come into force in 2018-19 a mere precursor for the Champions League being a closed shop. Yet the stuffing, with all the trimmings, that Celtic suffered at the Nou Camp on Tuesday for a European record 7-0 defeat served as one piece of evidence that, in competitive terms, the Champions League already is essentially a closed shop.

Two others were provided by the results this week of the smaller nations to have come through the champions route. A qualifying path wherein winners of leagues from nations 13 to 54 play-off for five reserved places – reducing to four in two years’ time. Celtic were one of three such teams that played nations from the big four. All were given absolute chasings. In these three games the pot 4 teams conceded a thumping 16 goals.

Celtic are the only small-country title holders that will have all their six group games against big-four nations. Borussia Monchengladbach may have been taken apart 4-0 away to Manchester City this week, but they operate at a domestic level miles above Brendan Rodgers’ side. The blunt truth is that champions untouchable in Scotland could be on the receiving end of any number of hidings in the coming three months. But hey, their fans boast, Celtic will obliterate all comers in their own backyard by making around £30 million for that privilege... as they simultaneously complain how terrible it is that money has become the great disfiguring God within the tournament.

Even with three appearances in the last 16 of the Champions League across the past decade-and-a-half, in that time the Celtic faithful’s sweetest memories of European competition – the run to the 2003 Uefa Cup final – were the product of failure in the Champions League. There will be no joy in this Champions League campaign if – as is highly likely – it brings them a single point from six games. Instead of railing against the inevitable, Celtic might be better served by seeking to be at the heart of a second tier of European competition wherein they could, just, potentially thrive. Not that anyone at the club would ever agree with you. And certainly not the Celtic manager. Rodgers, pictured, dismisses out of hand the suggestion that it could be time to let the grasping haves – clubs in continental Europe freaked by England’s ever-mounting monetary muscle – leave the have-nots behind.

“I suppose results like the other night will always prompt that – but football’s for all,” he said. “I understand the modern game is very much financially driven and when you know that the superpowers of Spain, Germany and Italy are worried about what’s happening in England, then of course it’s difficult. But football’s for all and having experienced it coming from the Premier League up to here, and having experienced what the players go through here, Celtic have had to earn the right to be in that competition. It wasn’t a freebie. Look at Beer-sheva. We were told it was a gimme, it was an easy game, but they just went to the San Siro and won 2-0 against Inter.

“Sometimes it gets downplayed, what it actually takes for clubs in Scotland to qualify. And probably I was maybe ignorant to that, working in the south and in the Premier League. But when you actually see how you have to earn your place in the Champions League, then if you win your league domestically and you can qualify over six really tough games, then you deserve to be there.

“Of course if you’re in one of those big leagues, you want to guarantee as many places as you possibly can – but surely there’s a right for other countries and other professional leagues who maybe don’t have the luxury of TV money or the base to promote your brand. They need protecting. I know financially what they’re looking for, I know finances and TV money in Asia are dictating a lot. They probably don’t want to see Leicester in the Champions League, that’s the reality. They maybe don’t want to see Celtic, but the governing body has to protect football. Or else everything will distort reality and football gets taken away even further from supporters in countries who have to earn the right to be there.”

Yet the Champions League – and particularly the sort of group that Rodgers’ team have been plunged into – is an unforgiving place for Celtic to be. Not that it was ever very yielding, with last Tuesday’s excruciating outcome meaning 25 attempts to win on the road across nine campaigns have now proved fruitless. After the euphoria of obtaining a place among the elite, dealing with them is sobering. “Well it is, but you’ll be better for it,” added Rodgers. “This team, this club, this country, if you want to progress you have to get exposed to that level. You have to play the best. There will be some harsh lessons along the way, make no mistake about it. At that level we miss physical qualities required to compete. Some might say you’d rather not be in it, but not a chance.”

Some might say you have no right to be in it when you are going to be no more than patsies, and there was no shortage of foreign press that did so of Celtic on the basis of their 7-0 slaughtering.

Rodgers said: “Listen, they beat Real Madrid 5-0. Don’t get me wrong, I think our performance the other night in terms of a result and in terms of what we actually wanted to do in the game was really disappointing. But I can understand the level at which they operate, that’s way above even the high level of European football. This is arguably the best team on the planet ever to play football. We’re coming in at a level that’s totally different, with players who haven’t qualified the last couple of seasons. I respect that. You’re disappointed. But when results like that happen to you it puts the microscope on you more than it should do maybe.”

Today’s trip to Inverness and Wednesday’s Betfred League Cup quarter-final at home to Alloa is likely to see the boot being placed on the other foot when it comes to football kickings – as it was with the 5-1 win over Rangers last Saturday.

Rodgers, who has said that Jozo Simunovic may be ready for game time against Alloa after six months out and a move to Torino that he believes he “didn’t want” fell through, doesn’t pretend that domestic football can offer up any morsels for dining at Europe’s top table.

“You’re going from being a team of dominance, having 60 or 70 per cent of the ball, sometimes more. Then it’s inverted. It’s totally the other way, especially in a game like that [on Tuesday]. The hard thing was watching and knowing what was happening, I knew what they were doing. I’ve had Swansea, Liverpool and Celtic teams doing this to opponents. I don’t think I’ve ever looked at a clock for as long in my life in a game.

“That jump [from Scottish football] is huge. Premier League teams going into that level have players on £120,000 a week and still suffer. The reality is if they’re on that money and playing at that level it’s because they’re top players. With all due respect if you look at guys coming out here on £2,000 or £3,000 a week playing against players of that level, we have to be realistic. I know it hurts, it’s hard to see.”