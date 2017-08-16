Celtic’s Eboue Kouassi facing two months on the sidelines

Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi will be out for up to two months after requiring an operation to correct an ankle injury.

The 19-year-old sustained the blow during Celtic’s 5-0 hammering of Kilmarnock in the Betfred Cup last midweek.

Brendan Rodgers has since revealed that the player, who has played six times since a £3m January move from Krasnodar, will have to go under the knife.

Meanwhile, Celtic have been boosted by the news that Dedryck Boyata will return to training within a month.

