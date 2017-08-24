Celtic’s Champions League fixtures announced

Have your say

Celtic will begin their Champions League campaign with a home game against Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar and co will visit Celtic Park on Tuesday 12 September as Brendan Rodgers’ side aim to open their Group B programme with a win.

Next up is a trip to Belgium to take on third seeds Anderlecht in Brussels on Wednesday 27 September.

Celtic last played Anderlecht during their 2003-04 group campaign, beating them 3-1 at home but losing 1-0 away.

Rodgers’ team are also away on matchday three, when they will take on Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena on Wednesday 18 October.

The Bavarians travel to Glasgow to play Celtic on Tuesday 31 October.

The Scottish champions then face an away game in Paris against PSG on Wenesday 22 November before rounding off the group campaign at home to Anderlecht on Tuesday 5 December.