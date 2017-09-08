Celtic’s Anthony Ralston a target for trio of English clubs

Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston is being tracked by up to three English Premier League sides, according to reports.

Ralston, who made his debut under Ronny Deila, has been watched by scouts from both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, while West Ham United are also understood to be monitoring the right back.

Still only 18, Ralston has already scored his first goal for Celtic in the 5-0 League Cup win over Kilmnarnock, and has made a handful of appearances under Brendan Rodgers.

He came throgh the ranks at Celtic, and had a loan spell with Queen’s Park last season, making ten appearances.

His meteoric rise saw the Scotland Under-21 defender invited to train with the senior squad ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Malta.

And sources suggest that Ralston was watched by a number of scouts as Scotland Under-21s recorded an unexpected 2-0 win over the Netherlands midweek.

Celtic are reluctant to lose one of their homegrown assets and have had to fend off numerous offers and interest in Kieran Tierney who, like Ralston, worked his way up at Celtic before becoming a key player in the starting XI.