Celtic reignite interest in Swiss defender Reto Ziegler

Celtic could make a renewed attempt to bring former Swiss international defender Reto Ziegler to Parkhead, after being linked with the player earlier this summer.

The 31-year-old Ziegler is a free agent following his release from Swiss Super League outfit FC Sion, and wasn’t picked up by a club during the transfer window.

Ziegler goes in on Javier Pastore during a Serie A clash between Sampdoria and Palermo in January 2011. Picture: Getty Images

Ziegler, who has top flight experience in six different countries, confirmed recently in an interview with Swiss newspaper Blick that he was in discussions with both Celtic and La Liga side Real Betis after leaving Sion where, by his own admission, he ‘had a good season’.

Ziegler, who has had spells at Lokomotiv Moscow, Fenerbahce, Sampdoria and Hamburg, is believed to be looking for a new challenge after three years at Sion.

He was brought to Spurs as a youngster by Jacques Santini, who signed the teenager from Grasshoppers, but he lost his left back berth to Gareth Bale.

The highly-regarded stopper has appeared at the past two World Cups, has won two Turkish Cups, one Italian Super Cup, one Swiss league title and one Swiss Cup and, along with former Rangers defender Philippe Senderos, was part of the Switzerland Under-17 side that won the European Championship in 2002.