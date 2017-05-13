Celtic record 100 points for second time in top-flight history

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side became the second in the history of Scotland’s top-flight to record a century of points.

Celtic celebrate on their way to defeating Aberdeen 3-1 at Pittodrie to reach 100 points. Pic: SNS/Alan Harvey

The 3-1 defeat of second-place Aberdeen on Friday evening took Celtic on to 100 points. It meant, with two games still to play, the Hoops equalled a feat only achieved previously by Martin O’Neill’s title winning side of 2001-2002. The current Ireland manager’s vintage recorded 103 points but lost one of their 38 games.

If Rodgers’ men can claim at least four points in their remaining games, away to Partick Thistle and home to Heart of Midlothian, they will go out on their own as the team who have recorded the most points in a single top-flight campaign.

Since the change to three points for a win in Scotland ahead of the 1994-1995 season both sides of the Old Firm have been close to achieving the century.

To go along with the two times they have reached at least 100 points, Celtic recorded 97 points twice (2000-2001 & 2002-2003), 98 points once (2003-2004) and 99 points once (2013-2014).

Rangers have only come within a win of the feat once, when they pipped Celtic to the title in the 2002-2003 season, recording 97 points as they won the title by a single goal.

Post-war, both Celtic and Rangers would have reached the milestone if a win was rewarded with three rather than two points.

Rangers won the 1992-1993 title with 73 points over a 44 game season. Award their wins with the full three points and they would have finished with 106 points under Walter Smith. The year previously it would have been 105 points after 72 points won the league for the Ibrox side.

Celtic won the league with 72 points in 1988 with 31 wins and 10 draws, a year after Rangers claimed success with 69 points, winning 31 and drawing seven.

