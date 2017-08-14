Celtic receive fresh blow in bid to sign Patrick Roberts

Celtic’s hopes of signing Patrick Roberts in time for Wednesday’s clash with Astana have been dealt a fresh blow after the midfielder was named in Manchester City’s squad for a friendly with Spanish side Girona.

The friendly will take place at 5pm on Tuesday, just over 24 hours before Celtic’s crunch Champions League play-off match and only six hours before the 11pm deadline to register the play in time to play.

Celtic were hoping City would allow the player, who wants to move back to Parkhead on loan, to sign before the deadline.

That now looks unlikely to happen with Pep Guardiola wishing to have another look at the 20-year-old as part of City’s 25-man first-team squad.

City travelled out on Monday for their short summer break in Girona, a city in the north east region of Catalonia.

