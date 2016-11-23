Celtic pick Callum McGregor to start against Barcelona

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has stiffened up his midfield for tonight’s Champions League clash with Barcelona.

The Parkhead boss has opted for Callum McGregor ahead of James Forrest for the visit of the Catalan side who include Lionel Messi in their starting line-up.

Celtic lost 7-0 to Barca in the Nou Camp in the first game of their Group C campaign and Rodgers has urged his side to be more aggressive this evening.

Craig Gordon starts in goal for Celtic and the back four in front of him is pretty much as expected, with Mikael Lusting and Emilio Izaguirre filling the full-back berths, and Jozo Simunovic and Erik Sviatchenko the centre-back pairing.

Scott Brown, Stuart Armstong, McGregor and Scott Sinclair are picked in the middle of the park, leaving Tom Rogic to play behind lone frontman Moussa Dembele.

Barcelona’s formidable front three of Messi, Neymar and Lionel Suarez are all picked to start.

