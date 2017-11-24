Celtic pair doubtful for Betfred Cup final

Have your say

Celtic pair Mikael Lustig and Nir Bitton are both injury doubts for the Betfred Cup final.

Right-back Lustig did not train on Friday after going off early in Celtic’s 7-1 Champions League defeat by Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

And his replacement in Celtic’s three-man central defence, Bitton, is also struggling to make Sunday’s Hampden clash with Motherwell.

When asked about Lustig, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: “It was more a dead leg. He had a bit of bleeding in the Ross County game and he felt it in the next game.

“Him and Nir Bitton had a slight knock as well so we will asses them over the next 48 hours and we’ll give them the opportunity to be fit and ready.”

Another right-back, Anthony Ralston, is still sidelined by a knee injury.

