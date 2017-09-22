Celtic nominated for ‘best fans in world football’ award

Have your say

Celtic supporters often refer to themselves as the “best fans in the world” and now the claim could become official.

The Parkhead side have been nominated for a FIFA award honouring the best fans in football.

They have been shortlisted alongside Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen for the 2017 prize.

The three clubs will find out whether their fans have been crowned the best at an awards ceremony in London on 23 October.

Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool shared the award last season.

